Team India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja refuted the allegation levelled by his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, who had reportedly accused the cricketer's wife Rivaba of creating differences in the family. In a post on X, Ravindra called his father's interview with a Gujarati daily "scripted" and said it was an attempt to "tarnish" his wife, Rivaba's image.

Ravindra Jadeja captioned a graphic plate, which contained a message in Gujarati, on his X, which read, "All the things said in the nonsense interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story and I completely deny the allegations. The attempts made to tarnish the image of my wife are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have a lot to say but won't do it publicly."

What Ravindra Jadeja's father had claimed?

Anirudhsinh Jadeja was interviewed by Divya Bhaskar. In the interview, he said he has "no relation whatsoever with Ravi (Ravindra Singh Jadeja) or his wife (Rivaba Jadeja)". "We don't call them and they don't call us," he added.

He further claimed that a dispute erupted within three months of Ravindra Jadega's marriage. "Currently I live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra's Panchvati bungalow is separate. He also lives in Jamnagar, but I have not seen him. I don't know what magic the wife has done...," he was quoted by Divya Bhaskar as saying.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja also accused the Indian cricketer of not maintaining cordial relations with him and his sister. "I don't call Ravindra, and I don't need him. He is not my father; I am his father. He is the one who is supposed to call me. All of this makes me cry. His sister also weeps on Rakshabandhan." he added.

Star India bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday completed 15 years in international cricket. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Jadeja said that he is grateful for every moment in the past 15 years. "15 years of living my dream - grateful for every moment," Jadeja wrote on X.

Jadeja made his international debut on February 8, 2009, against Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Following that he appeared in 197 one-day matches where he scored 2756 runs at an average of 32.42 and scalped 220 wickets.

The 35-year-old's T20I debut came on February 10, 2009, against Sri Lanka. After that he played 66 20-over matches and scored 480 at an average of 22.86, however, he picked up 53 wickets in the shortest format.

Jadeja's Test debut came in 2018 against England. In the Test format, he has scored 2893 runs at an average of 36.16 after taking part in 101 innings and bagged 280 wickets.

