Ravindra Jadeja gears up for New Zealand Tests with 16th first-class century for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Ravindra Jadeja geared up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand in a perfect manner as the Indian all-rounder on Monday smashed his 16th First-Class century for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match against Chhattisgarh on the second day at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Jadeja, who only plays ODIs and Test cricket, recently was a part of the Indian team against West Indies in the 50-over format, which the Men in Blue won 2-1. With no more ODIs or Tests to play until November 4, Jadeja utilised the spare time with Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

Having sent to bat first, Saurashtra were off to a good start with Chirag Jani contributing with 83 runs at the top of the order. Chhattisgarh roared back in the game with a few wickets, before Jadeja and Prerak Mankad held the ship with a 205-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Starting with an overnight score of 72 not out in 154 balls, Jadeja needed 51 deliveries on the second morning to reach his three figure mark. He was finally dismissed, caught and bowled for 102 off the bowling of Chhattisgarh's Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Mankad also scored his hundred - 129 - as Saurashtra recovered from 151/4 to be all out for 392 runs. Jadeja was the last man dismissed for Saurashtra. For Chhattisgarh, Dev Aditya Singh took 5/67.

Saurashtra, who exited Ranji Trophy 2025-26 in the early stages, have been placed in Elite Group B alongside Andhra, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura.

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Other Ravindra Jadeja records in Ranji Trophy Meanwhile, Jadeja holds the record for being the only Indian to score three triple hundreds in Ranji Trophy. While his first triple hundred in Ranji Trophy came in 2011-12 season against Odisha, Jadeja scored two more in the next season against Gujarat and Railways.

Below Jadeja are five other Indians – Vijay Hazare, Raman Lamba, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer, who all have two triple hundreds against their name. In all first-class cricket only three batters – Don Bradman, Bill Ponsford and Wally Hammond – have scored more triple hundreds than Jadeja. Four batters – WG Grace, Graeme Hick, Mike Hussey and Brian Lara – have scored three triple hundreds like Jadeja.

What's next for Ravindra Jadeja after Ranji Trophy? While it is no sure how many Ranji Trophy matches will Jadeja play in the ongoing season, he will be certainly in flight for the all-important tour of New Zealand. His last red-ball assignment was against Sri Lanka.

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