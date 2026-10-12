Ravindra Jadeja gears up for New Zealand Tests with 16th first-class century for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Ravindra Jadeja geared up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand in a perfect manner as the Indian all-rounder on Monday smashed his 16th First-Class century for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match against Chhattisgarh on the second day at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

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Jadeja, who only plays ODIs and Test cricket, recently was a part of the Indian team against West Indies in the 50-over format, which the Men in Blue won 2-1. With no more ODIs or Tests to play until November 4, Jadeja utilised the spare time with Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

Having sent to bat first, Saurashtra were off to a good start with Chirag Jani contributing with 83 runs at the top of the order. Chhattisgarh roared back in the game with a few wickets, before Jadeja and Prerak Mankad held the ship with a 205-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Starting with an overnight score of 72 not out in 154 balls, Jadeja needed 51 deliveries on the second morning to reach his three figure mark. He was finally dismissed, caught and bowled for 102 off the bowling of Chhattisgarh's Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

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Mankad also scored his hundred - 129 - as Saurashtra recovered from 151/4 to be all out for 392 runs. Jadeja was the last man dismissed for Saurashtra. For Chhattisgarh, Dev Aditya Singh took 5/67.

Saurashtra, who exited Ranji Trophy 2025-26 in the early stages, have been placed in Elite Group B alongside Andhra, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura.

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Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja on verge of joining Kapil Dev during IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle

Other Ravindra Jadeja records in Ranji Trophy Meanwhile, Jadeja holds the record for being the only Indian to score three triple hundreds in Ranji Trophy. While his first triple hundred in Ranji Trophy came in 2011-12 season against Odisha, Jadeja scored two more in the next season against Gujarat and Railways.

Below Jadeja are five other Indians – Vijay Hazare, Raman Lamba, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer, who all have two triple hundreds against their name. In all first-class cricket only three batters – Don Bradman, Bill Ponsford and Wally Hammond – have scored more triple hundreds than Jadeja. Four batters – WG Grace, Graeme Hick, Mike Hussey and Brian Lara – have scored three triple hundreds like Jadeja.

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What's next for Ravindra Jadeja after Ranji Trophy? While it is no sure how many Ranji Trophy matches will Jadeja play in the ongoing season, he will be certainly in flight for the all-important tour of New Zealand. His last red-ball assignment was against Sri Lanka.

Also Read | NZ vs IND: New Zealand unveil special jersey for ODI series against India

India's first Test against New Zealand is scheduled to be played in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in