Ravindra Jadeja is very important, not dropped from India ODI team: Ajit Agarkar

Speaking at a press conference along with new head coach Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar said, "It would have been really pointless to take both Axar and Jaddu for a three-match series…He has had a terrific World Cup. Not at all dropped. Either of them wouldn't have featured in games had we taken him. There's a big test season coming up. I think probably we should have clarified it when the squad was announced. He is still part of the format. He is a very important player for us."