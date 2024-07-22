Ravindra Jadeja is very important, not dropped from India ODI team: Ajit Agarkar

Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja has not been dropped from the Indian ODI team and continues to remain in the scheme of things for the Men in Blue.
Speaking at a press conference along with new head coach Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar said, "It would have been really pointless to take both Axar and Jaddu for a three-match series…He has had a terrific World Cup. Not at all dropped. Either of them wouldn't have featured in games had we taken him. There's a big test season coming up. I think probably we should have clarified it when the squad was announced. He is still part of the format. He is a very important player for us."
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.