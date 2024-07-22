Hello User
Ravindra Jadeja is very important, not dropped from India ODI team: Ajit Agarkar

Ravindra Jadeja is very important, not dropped from India ODI team: Ajit Agarkar

Rest was given to the player for upcoming tests despite being part of the ODI squad. The decision to include both Axar and Jadeja in the short ODI series was deemed unnecessary.

Barbados, Jul 02 (ANI): India's Ravindra Jadeja after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados recently. (ANI Photo)

Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja has not been dropped from the Indian ODI team and continues to remain in the scheme of things for the Men in Blue.

Speaking at a press conference along with new head coach Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar said, "It would have been really pointless to take both Axar and Jaddu for a three-match series…He has had a terrific World Cup. Not at all dropped. Either of them wouldn't have featured in games had we taken him. There's a big test season coming up. I think probably we should have clarified it when the squad was announced. He is still part of the format. He is a very important player for us."

India squad for Sri Lanka ODI series:

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

