Ravindra Jadeja joins Hardik Pandya in elite Indian all-rounder list following RR win

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second Indian all-rounder to get a double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20s.

Jadeja achieved this milestone during his side's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring an unbeaten 24* in 25 balls, with a four during a chase of 203 runs.

Now in 350 T20s and 254 innings, he has made 4,016 runs at an average of 26.59 and a strike rate of 130.47, with five fifties. He has also taken 238 wickets in 350 matches at an average of 30.70, with three four-fers and a five-for to his name and best figures of 5/16.

Overall, he is the 25th player to reach this double.

In the IPL, he has scored 3,291 runs in 258 matches and 200 innings at an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 129.87, with five fifties and a best score of 77*. He has also taken 173 wickets at an average of 30.31, with three four-fers and a fifer.

Coming to the match, RCB was put to bowl first. Courtesy stand-out knocks from skipper Rajat Patidar (63 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Virat Kohli (32 in 16 balls, with seven fours) and Venkatesh Iyer (29* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes), RCB managed to put up 201/8 despite wickets falling regularly.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/32), Jofra Archer (2/33 in three overs) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) were the top wicket-takers for RR.

During the run-chase, knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 in 26 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (81* in 43 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) outbatted RCB completely out of the game chased down the total with two overs and six wickets in hand.