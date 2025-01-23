Ravindra Jadeja was the lone shining point among the Indian national team cricketers who returned to Ranji Trophy on Thursday. Representing Saurashtra, Jadeja took a five-wicket haul to dismiss Rishabh Pant's Delhi for 188 on a Rajkot turner.

However, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all went out with single digits beside their names on the scoresheet. Following a dismal run against Australia and New Zealand in Tests, Rohit returned to Ranji Trophy for Mumbai after a decade to find form.

Going for his trademark pull off Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit Sharma (3, 19b) got a leading edge which was caught by Jammu & Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off. His India opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (4, 8 b) too fell cheaply for Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer, who is having a stellar domestic and has been named in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad, started his innings with a six. But his joy shortlived as the middle-order batter was caught at mid on off pacer Yudhvir Singh for just 11.

In Rajkot, things didn't go well for Rishabh Pant too in his first first-class game since 2017-2018 season. The flamboyant left-hander was dismissed for 1 off 10 balls by veteran Saurashtra left-arm spinner Dharmendrasingh Jadeja.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Shubman Gill (4) was caught behind in the game between Punjab and Karnataka. He fell to Abhilash Shetty in the fourth over of the innings.

The India stars have made themselves available for Ranji Trophy after the BCCI made the contracted players' participation in domestic cricket mandatory, following the series loss in Australia.

Virat Kohli to play against Railways Unlike the Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli made himself unavailable for Delhi's sixth-round match in Ranji Trophy due to a neck stiffness. The former India captain made himself available to play against Services which begins on January 30 in Rajkot.