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Ravindra Jadeja on verge of joining Kapil Dev during IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle; here's what the Indian need to achieve

Ravindra Jadeja enter the India vs Sri Lanka Test series with 4095 runs and 348 wickets in 89 matches. The veteran all-rounder had missed India's one-off Test against Afghanistan at home due to an injury suffered during the IPL 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Aug 2026, 10:23 PM IST
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India's Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
India's Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.(ANI)
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Having missed the one-off Afghanistan Test due to an injury, Ravindra Jadeja is making a comeback to the Indian side in the longest format on Saturday when Shubman Gill's men take on Sri Lanka in the first game in Galle. Jadeja has been one of India's pillar both with the bat and ball for over a decade and the veteran all-rounder is on the verge of huge milestone in Sri Lanka.

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The 37-year-old is entering the Test series against Sri Lanka on the back of 348 wickets and 4095 runs in the longest format in 89 appearances so far. One of the greatest all-rounders in Indian cricket, two more strikes would add another feather in Jadeja's cap and place him among the elites.

Also Read | IND vs SL Tests: Headache for BCCI as Washington Sundar remains doubtful

If Jadeja manages two wickets in Galle, he would become only the second Indian cricketer to complete a combination of 350 Test wickets and 4000-plus runs after legendary Kapil Dev, who finished his career with 5,248 Test runs and 434 wickets in 131 matches.

While Kapil was a seaming all-rounder, Jadeja would become the first spin all-rounder to achieve the feat. Earlier, Jadeja entered a rare club after completing 4000 Test runs and 300 wickets last year in November against South Africa in a home series. India lost that series. The club features Kapil England's Ian Botham and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.

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What's at stake for India against Sri Lanka?

India face Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Home debacles against New Zealand and South Africa have left India fifth in the WTC standings, behind Bangladesh.

Also Read | India's predicted XI for IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Gurnoor Brar make debut?

Sri Lanka have played four Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle and sit sixth with a points percentage of 41.67, while India are fifth with 48.15. In fact, the first Test against Sri Lanka would be India's landmark 600th Test.

India will become the first Asian team and only the third side after England and Australia to play 600 Tests when the first Test of the two-match series gets underway on August 15, India's Independence Day.

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This is also the first time India are playing a Test match on Sri Lankan soil after more than nine years. The last time India played a Test match on Lankan soil was in 2017, under the then-captain Virat Kohli.

India vs Sri Lanka Test squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Kirsten backs Gambhir to deliver despite India's Test struggles

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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