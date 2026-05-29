Ravindra Jadeja retired hurt in GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2; Star all-rounder limps off after brave fight

In a heart-stopping moment during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, Ravindra Jadeja was forced to retire hurt as Rajasthan Royals took on Gujarat Titans at a packed venue. The veteran all-rounder, known for his fighting spirit, had just begun to turn the game around when a nasty blow ended his stay at the crease.

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The incident unfolded in the 8th over bowled by Gujarat Titans’ Jason Holder. Royals were in early trouble, slumping to 9/2, when Jadeja joined forces. Jadeja walked in with clear intent, looking to rebuild the innings in the crucial middle overs.

Dramatic over sees Ravindra Jadeja hit four before pain strikes Jason Holder started the over with a short ball that Jadeja mistimed, chopping it to the off-side. He looked uncomfortable but pressed on.

Then came the magic on the 7.2 ball, Holder bowled short and wide. Jadeja charged down the pitch, made room, and slapped a powerful cut behind square on the off-side for a boundary. The deep fielder stood no chance as the ball raced away to the fence. The crowd erupted, sensing momentum shifting towards Royals.

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But the very next ball brought worry. On 7.3, Holder delivered a short-of-a-good-length ball just outside off. Jadeja tried to work it to the on-side but couldn’t get on top of the bounce. He got an inside edge that hit him on the pad. The impact looked painful. Jadeja immediately called for medical attention as umpires signalled the strategic timeout.

Holder continued with a bouncer on 7.5 that sailed high and was ruled a wide. Jadeja then dropped a single wide of cover on the full-length ball, playing with soft hands. However, the damage was done.

Dasun Shanaka replace injured Jadeja As Ravindra Jadeja walked off the field with the physio, Sri Lankan star Dasun Shanaka came in to replace him at the crease. The all-rounder’s exit left Royals fans anxious, especially with the high stakes of the Qualifier 2, where the winner advances to the IPL 2026 final.

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Jadeja’s knock, though short, showed his trademark aggression even under pressure. His quick runs and that crisp four injected fresh energy into the Royals’ innings.

This injury adds fresh drama to an already intense IPL 2026 season. Gujarat Titans will hope to capitalise on the breakthrough, while Rajasthan Royals will pray Jadeja’s absence doesn’t derail their campaign.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.