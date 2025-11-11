Ravindra Jadeja to leave CSK? Report says IPL side close to swap with RR's Sanju Samson

In a move that is likely to shake up the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravindra Jadeja is reportedly on his way out of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the five-time IPL champions are in advanced talks with Rajasthan Royals (RR) to swap 'sir' Jadeja for RR captain and star wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

The proposed deal, which could also reportedly include another CSK player (most likely Sam Curran), is believed to be in its final stages.

While both Jadeja and Samson carry a ₹18 crore price tag, Cricbuzz reported that RR is not agreeing to a straight swap, and hence, the deal could also include Curran switching sides.

The hold-up over the proposed deal, Cricbuzz reported, is RR's demand for South African Dewald Brevis, who came to the CSK midway through last season, and went on to impress with the bat, so much so that he attracted a record bid from the Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction in September this year.

CSK, however, is reportedly unwilling to include any other player apart from Jadeja in the swap deal, let alone rising star Brevis.

Jadeja, considered to be among the best cricketers in the world currently, was also consulted before CSK began talks with RR regarding the swap deal.

A legacy in yellow Signed in 2012, Jadeja had an immensely successful stint with CSK, winning four titles (2018, 2021, 2023, 2025) during his years there.

Following his signing, Jadeja quickly established himself as a reliable spin-bowling all-rounder. relied upon frequently by captain M S Dhoni.

As the years rolled by, Jadeja elevated his batting and consistency in general, and in 2022, was named the captain.

While his tenure as skipper was brief, Jadeja remained a trusty lieutenant for CSK, and was instrumental in helping the Chennai side secure the 2023 IPL title: in the final, 'Sir' Jadeja proved his pedigree by hitting a four and the winning six in the last two balls to clinch the title against Gujarat Titans.