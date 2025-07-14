Ravindra Jadeja's fighting 181-ball 61 goes in vain at Lord's; England take 2-1 lead in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja's fighting 61 not out off 181-balls went in vain as India suffered a narrow 22-run defeat against England in the third Test at Lord's on Monday. In the process, England take a 2-1 lead in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with two more games to go. Having started the day with 135 runs to win with six wickets in hand, India suffered a rare collapse as they lost three wickets for 11 runs, which included the likes of Rishabh Pant and first innings centurion KL Rahul.

With all the top order batters back in the hut at 112/8, it was up to Jadeja and the tailenders - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. While Bumrah resisted 54 balls, Siraj played 30. If Bumrah was dismissed for hurrying to much, the ball rolling back onto the stumps despite Siraj's defense, sealed the deal for England.