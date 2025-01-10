Despite his long-standing reputation as one of India's most reliable all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja's recent performances have raised significant concerns, reported Times of India, adding, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir are actively considering looking beyond the veteran spinner and reshape the team ahead of 2027 World Cup.

The report mentioned that Jadeja’s future could be in jeopardy as BCCI is set to assess his role in the upcoming international seasons.

“It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in,” TOI quoted the source as saying, who added, “They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in (Ravindra) Jadeja or move on right now.”

In the past few months, Jadeja's performances have been under scrutiny. “Even in Test cricket, he has struggled to get going, though his bowling has been steady,” TOI quoted the source as saying.

“There is an urge to move on from him, especially in the ODI format. It will be a tough call in the coming days,” the source added.

Jadeja's position in Tests: In the Test squad, Jadeja's place look somehow secure. But considering the lack of experience in the middle order, the selectors are reportedly still thinking to include him for the upcoming series England tour.

“When it comes to Test cricket, Jadeja is still fairly in contention for the England tour due to lack of experience in the middle order,” the source clarified.

Mounting Pressure: However, with pressure mounting ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly keen on building a 'strong base' for the event and make space for young talent.