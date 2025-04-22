Rayudu hails Sai Sudharsans classical batting approach in IPL 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): Former India cricketer and JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans' (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan for his composed and classical batting performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The young left-hander has impressed fans and experts alike with his traditional approach, becoming one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Rayudu, known for his astute cricketing insights, lauded Sudharsan's technique and temperament at the crease.

"It gives us such joy to watch him bat," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

"As a classical batsman, he shows how the game can still be played in a traditional style--use the pace of the ball, play under your eyes, keep it along the ground, and play smart cricket. Playing smart cricket brings runs and also builds confidence," he added.

Sudharsan's ability to keep things simple yet effective has not only earned him runs but has also lifted the mood within the Gujarat Titans camp.

"When you have that kind of confidence in the dugout, it creates a ripple effect," Rayudu added.

"Everyone feeds off that momentum, and your judgment and clarity of thought become top-notch. That's what we're seeing with him this season," he said.

Against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sudharsan scored a fluent 52 off 36 balls, laced with six boundaries and a six. His consistency with the bat has put him at the top of the Orange Cap standings, having amassed 417 runs from eight innings.

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 114-run stand between Sudharsan (52 in 36 balls, with six fours and a six) and Gill, who went to score 90 in 55 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, served as a solid foundation for a big score. Then a 58-run stand between Gill and Jos Buttler (41* in 23 balls, with eight fours) took GT to 198/3 in their 20 overs.

Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got a wicket each for KKR.

During the run-chase, KKR, except for their skipper Ajinkya Rahane (50 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six), failed to put up much of a fight as superb spells from Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Rashid Khan (2/25) reduced them to 159/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 90 runs.