RCB and GG to kick off WPL 2025 on February 14; check complete schedule here

WPL 2025 kicks off on February 14 with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants. The tournament concludes with the title match on March 15 in Mumbai, taking place across four cities.

Updated17 Jan 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate winning the Women’s Premier League.(AFP)

The third season of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 has been announced and will  get underway with the first clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants on Feburary 14. Meanwhile, the tournament will come to summation with the title clash on March 15 in Mumbai.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday unveiled the schedule for the much-awaited TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The third edition of the world's premier women's T20 league will be held in four cities – Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai – promising a festival of thrilling T20 action," BCCI informed in a release on Thursday

