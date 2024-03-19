RCB app, website crash ahead of new jersey launch – Here's how fans reacted

With Royal Challengers Bangalore all set to reveal their new jersey and a new logo ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, fans have claimed that RCB's app and website have crashed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fan claim that this happened during the live streaming due to heavy traffic. Following this they shared their thoughts on social media.

Meanwhile, RCB shared a post of its star batter Virat Kohli entering Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. It wrote, "King in his Kingdom 👑 Virat is back in Chinnaswamy 🥹🏡 📍 Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @kotak_life and @Duroflex_world has just begun!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surprisingly, he could be seen wearing a different RCB jersey and walking on the ground with his kit.

Here's how fans reacted: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One fan wrote, “Rcb official app crashed due to heavy traffic. @RCBTweets It's called craze ❤️ #RCBUnbox"

Another wrote, “Curtently RCB app and Website Crashed 💥 Craze for Unbox event >>🔥🔥"

Someone asked for the link and wrote, “Anyone pls give me a link where I can watch unbox event bc RCB k app m toh link hi nhi mil Rahi" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fan commented, “RCB's Website And App Are Crashed. No one knows when the live stream will start. 🙂"

Another commented, “RCB STARTED LIVE OPTION IN RCB OFFICIAL APP BUT CURRENTLY IT IS NOT SHOWING ANYTHING. So no free live streaming in youtube I think…"

A fan commented, “The Event has started, the singers have started their performance but the RCB app has been crashed and also the website because of massive log in. So we aren't able to get the link until RCB solves the issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting a grand RCB Unbox event 2024 at their home- M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The event comes days after RCB (Women) clinched the Women's Premier League (WPL) championship of 2024.

According to details, Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are expected to participate in the event, which will include performances from stars like Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, and Neeti Mohan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

