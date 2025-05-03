RCB batter Romario Shepherd smashed the 2nd fastest fifty in IPL history. 0, 1, 6, 6, 4, 6, 6, 0, 4, 4, 0, 4, 6, 6

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Romario Shepherd smashed the joint-second fastest fifty (14 balls) in Indian Premier League. The caribbean's whirlwind knock propelled RCB to a commanding 213/5 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Romarion Shepherd arrived at the crease at the fall of the fifth wicket. RCB were at 157/5 and with 14 balls remaining in the innings, 200 was not on anyone's mind. Romario Shepherd refused to accept the norm and went on a six-hitting rampage. He clobbered 33 runs off the 19th over and another 21 off the final over.
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 13 balls (Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders), 2023
KL Rahul - 14 balls (Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals), 2018
Pat Cummins - 14 balls (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians), 2022
Romario Shepherd - 14 balls (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings), 2025
Incidentally, it was Romario Shepherd's maiden IPL fifty.
The West Indies batter smashed 33 runs off the 19th over, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. He smashed 4 sixes and 2 fours off Khaleel. Shepherd smashed 32 runs in an over in IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.
37 runs - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Prashanth Parameswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala), 2011
37 runs - Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) vs Harshal Patel (RCB), 2021
35 runs - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs Daniel Sams (MI), 2022
33 runs - Manoj Tiwary & Chris Gayle (KKR) vs Ravi Bopara (PBKS), 2010
33 runs - Suresh Raina (CSK) vs Parwinder Awana (PBKS), 2014
33 runs - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), 2025
32 runs - Romario Shepherd (MI) vs Anrich Nortje (DC), 2024
