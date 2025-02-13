RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be announcing their captain on Thursday for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Following the release of Faf du Plessis, RCB didn't buy anyone with leadership abilities in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Although it can't the said as to who will don the captain's hat, but one among Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar could be given the charge. Virat Kohli had led RCB from 2013 to 2021. The high point of Virat Kohli's captaincy came in 2016, when they finished runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
On the other hand, Rajat Patidar, who was one of the three retained players for RCB for IPL 2025, captained Madhya Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier in the season.
RCB full squad for IPL 2025
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's tenure as RCB captain
Virat Kohli led RCB from 2013 to 2021 before stepping down as Faf du Plessis took over. The South African led the franchise from 2022 to 2024 before being released. The 40-year-old Du Plessis will play for Delhi Capitals this season.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Rajat Patidar on taking up RCB captaincy
During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rajat Patidar was asked about RCB captaincy last year in December. “Of course, if I get an opportunity to lead RCB, that is what I am there for, and I will be happy. But it all depends on the franchise," Patidar said.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Mo Bobat, Andy Flower to announce new skipper
RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and head coach Andy Flower along with other representatives of the franchise. It has also been learnt from sources that Rajat Patidar has ready reached Bengaluru on Wednesday.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Virat Kohli unlikely to take up captaincy
According to a TOI report, Virat Kohli is unlikely to take up captaincy. The report states that the RCB management had a word with Kohli on taking up the captaincy and their entire plan in the auction revolved around the star batter. Now that Kohli doesn't want to take up the captaincy role, they may now have to look for someone within the group.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Rajat Patidar or Krunal Pandya
Apart from Virat Kohli, only two players have led their sides for an extensive period - Rajat Patidar for Madhya Pradesh and Krunal Pandya for Baroda. However, it is to be noted that Pandya has experience of leading a team in IPL, when he captained LSG on few occasions in the previous years in the absence of KL Rahul.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: 19 Players bought by RCB
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB retained three players
RCB had retained three players in Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal for the IPL 2025 season. They bought as many as 19 players in the auction, but without anyone who had led at the top level before.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Will Virat return?
There are speculations that Virat Kohli might return to RCB helm. He had led RCB before from 2013 to 2021.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB let go Du Plessis
RCB have let go their captain Faf du Plessis. However, they also didn't buy any captaincy options in the IPL 2025 auction.
