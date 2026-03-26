RCB suffer massive blow before IPL 2026 opener vs Sunrisers Hyderabad after Sri Lanka Cricket refuses NOC to star pacer

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were dealt with a major blow after pacer Nuwan Thushara was reportedly denied No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The development comes just two days before RCB begin their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
According to Sri Lankan media outlet Newswire, Thushara had failed to clear the fitness test, resulting in the cricket board refusing the fast-bowler a NOC to play in IPL 2026. Having impressed with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Thushara was bought by RCB for ₹1.6 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was among the retained players for the 2026 season.
The decision for SLC to refuse Thushara a NOC came after the Sri Lankan board implemented a strict mandatory fitness test for the players to obtain clearance to play in foreign franchise leagues. It is believed that Thushara, who was Sri Lanka's mainstay in 2025 Asia Cup, was not considered for the T20 World Cup 2026 due to fitness issues.
The report also clarified that Thushara isn't injured but has serious fitness concerns. The right-arm seamer is capable of bowling in matches. With new coach Gary Kirsten coming in, SLC's new strict fitness policy will put the national team in good stead in the competition during international games.
Meanwhile, several players like Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka (both Delhi Capitals), Dasun Shanaka (Rajasthan Royals) and Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have been cleared by the SLC to participate in the IPL. meanwhile, there is no development on another pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is set to join Kolkata Knight Riders.
However, SLC provided an exception to Kusal Janith Perera, by granting him a clearance without any fitness test to join his Pakistan Super League franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen. The SLC has reportedly indicated that Perera is currently not in Sri Lanka's scheme of things.
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