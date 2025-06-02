RCB eye maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad: How Royal Challengers Bengaluru performed in previous three finals?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to be fourth-time lucky when they take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). Irrespective of the winner, it will be a maiden IPL silverware for either teams since the league's inception in 2008.

Under a new captain in Rajat Patidar, RCB have been flawless this season. Starting from Patidar's leadership skills to RCB coming in as a unit when it mattered the most, the Bengaluru-based franchise dominated in all departments of the game in IPL 2025 so far.

With nine wins from 14 games in the league stage, RCB finished second in IPL 2025 points table. They defeated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets to book their final ticket for the fourth time. Punjab Kings qualified for the final after beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

But one might wonder how they have fared in their last three finals Known for making the most star-studded squad, RCB have qualified for the final thrice in history - 2009, 2011 and 2016.

RCB's IPL finals record

Year Opponent Result Margin 2009 Deccan Charges Lost By 6 runs 2011 Chennai Super Kings Lost By 58 runs 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lost By 8 runs

RCB's maiden entry into an IPL final came in 2009 under then captain Anil Kumble. Chasing Deccan Chargers' 143/6, RCB managed 137/9 in 20 overs to lose the game narrowly.

Two years later, RCB were in the final once again. In reply to Chennai Super Kings' 205/5, RCB were undone by some brilliant bowling performances by CSK to lose the game by 58 runs.

Just like in IPL 2025, RCB were in top form in 2016 with captain Virat Kohli leading the way with four hundreds. Chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad's 208/7, RCB were well on course for their maiden title with Kohli and Chris Gayle leading the way with fifties.

However, a dramatic collapse saw RCB settle at 200/7 in 20 overs.