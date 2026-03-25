RCB in IPL 2026: With new owner, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend title; check predicted playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter IPL 2026 with a unique challenge. They have to defend their first-ever IPL title. They won last year under captain Rajat Patidar after an 18-year wait.

Rather than rebuilding after their historic win, the franchise has opted for continuity. They have retained the core of the championship-winning squad and made a few targeted additions.

At the mini-auction, RCB added all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for ₹7 crore and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy as backup for Josh Hazlewood. They released Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi and Mayank Agarwal.

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However, two key injury concerns cloud their preparations. Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the early games. Yash Dayal has not played competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL final due to off-field legal issues. RCB have now confirmed that Dayal, who is facing criminal charges under POCSO, won’t be a part of the RCB squad this year.

Major Changes for RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been sold for $1.78 billion ( ₹16,660 crore). Bengaluru are now the most expensive franchise in IPL history. The deal was announced on 24 March.

The franchise has been acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, which includes the Times of India Group, Blackstone and Bolt Ventures. The seller was United Spirits Limited, owned by Diageo, which divested its full 100% stake.

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The deal covers both the men's IPL team and the women's WPL team. Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as chairman of the new ownership group.

Alongside the ownership change, RCB have secured major new commercial deals for the IPL 2026 season. London-based tech brand Nothing has replaced Qatar Airways as the title sponsor.

Sun Pharma has signed a three-year principal sponsorship deal. Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini has joined as the official dairy partner in a deal worth around ₹4 crore.

IPL 2026: Full RCB Squad Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jordan Cox (WK)

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Duffy, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh

Coaching: Andy Flower (Head Coach)

RCB: Predicted Playing XI Virat Kohli, who scored 657 runs in the title-winning 2025 season, remains the heartbeat of the batting order. He opens alongside Phil Salt, who brings explosive powerplay hitting. They can take the game away from opponents in the first six overs.

Devdutt Padikkal bats at number three, serving as the link between the aggressive opening pair and the middle order. He faces competition from Venkatesh Iyer, who gives RCB a left-handed option. He also gives a medium-pace bowling contribution at that slot.

Captain Rajat Patidar anchors the middle order at four. He led the franchise to its maiden title in 2025. He plays spin particularly well in the middle overs.

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Jitesh Sharma comes in at five, handling wicketkeeping duties. He will provide explosive finishing ability in the lower middle order.

Tim David strengthens the lower middle order at six with his ability to clear the boundary in the death overs. He is one of the most feared finishers in T20 cricket globally.

Krunal Pandya is the primary spinner and all-rounder. He also lengthens the batting lineup with his big-hitting ability at the death. Romario Shepherd provides the all-round balance below him.

In IPL 2025, the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 22, 17, and 17 wickets respectively to power RCB's title run. Replicating that combination is the key to a successful title defence.

With Yash Dayal's unavailability, Mangesh Yadav is in contention to debut in RCB's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 28 March. He is well-known on the domestic circuit for his control with the new ball. Venkatesh Iyer or Suyash Sharma are the likely Impact Player optionsm depending on conditions.

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Only the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have ever won back-to-back IPL titles. Whether RCB can join that elite list is the defining question of IPL 2026.