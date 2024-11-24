Active Stocks
RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Who leads Virat Kohli's franchise in IPL 2025?
LIVE UPDATES

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Who leads Virat Kohli's franchise in IPL 2025?

1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Livemint

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: RCB would aim to get a new captain and wicketkeeper from the IPL auctions this year. 

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹21 crore (X)Premium
RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 21 crore (X)

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained just three players Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidatrt and Yash Dayal ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. The Bengaluru-based franchise have let go of their skipper Faf du Plessis along with a number of other key players like Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. 

After spending 21 crores on Virat, 11 crores on Patidar and 5 crores on Dayal, RCB are left with 83 crores to pick the rest of their squad. The top priority for RCB will be to look for a skipper with Virat Kohli still not confirmed to lead the side. Meanwhile, with Dinesh Karthik retiring and joining the support staff, RCB would also look to get a wicketkeeper batter. 

24 Nov 2024, 03:05:03 PM IST

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: IPL 2025 auction begins

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: The bidding for IPL 2025 auctions has begun in Saudi Arabia. Live telecast of the bidding can be caught at Star Sports network and JioCinema app. We at Mint will also keep you posted with all the latest news from IPL 2025 Auctions right here.

24 Nov 2024, 02:33:06 PM IST

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Faf du Plessis speaks on IPL 2025 auctions

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Speaking to ANI, du Plessis said, "You never know with auctions. You never know what's going to happen, so everyone is excited to see what happens on November 24. I've got no idea what's going to happen, so I'll be looking."

24 Nov 2024, 02:14:26 PM IST

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Mayank Agarwal says ‘would be lovely playing for RCB’

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Speaking to ANI, Mayank Agarwal said, "I think I am very excited. Having played IPL for so many years, I have the experience of playing for so many teams and having seen so many playing styles. That is something I would love to bring out in coming seasons."

"Playing for RCB would be lovely. Being a Bengaluru boy and having started my IPL journey with them, it would be great to be back. But I am a thorough professional, have played with a lot of teams. So I am looking forward to playing with any team. But RCB would be nice,"

24 Nov 2024, 02:04:22 PM IST

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: 3 new players added to IPL auction

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Out of registered 1574 players, the BCCI had initially shortlisted 574 names for the auction. However, on special request, three more names have been added - USA's Saurabh Netravalkar, England's Jofra Archer and uncapped Indian Hardik Tamore.

24 Nov 2024, 01:38:47 PM IST

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Where to watch the auctions? 

RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Star Sports is the broadcast partners of Indian Premier League. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

 

