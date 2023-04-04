Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  RCB isn't a 'faaltu' team, says Virat Kohli on their IPL status

RCB isn't a 'faaltu' team, says Virat Kohli on their IPL status

1 min read . 06:20 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP)

  • On being asked about RCB's social media performance, Kohli said their team is miles ahead of everyone.

Giving the Royal Challengers Bangalore a thumping victory over Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 2 April, Virat Kohli has shown what mettle the team consists and what it can achieve.

After scoring a monstrous 82 runs in just 49 deliveries, Kohli while speaking to the media, said the Bengaluru side is a 'big franchise' which is why fans expect so much.

On being asked about RCB's social media performance, Kohli said their team is miles ahead of everyone.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis drive RCB to victory against MI by 8 wickets at TATA IPL 2023

"Our social media performance is miles ahead of everyone. Get a trophy there, then watch. You bring one social media trophy and see how RCB will win. No competition only. Two weeks into the tournament, we will win. Don't need to play the last few games; 4-5 enough," NDTV quoted Kohli as saying.

On team's performance, Kohli said RCB is a big franchise and people have huge expectations. which proves, they aren't a 'faaltu' team.

"This is big franchise pressure. Lot of people take it as all fun and games like 'This team doesn't win'. Come and play, when there are so many expectations. We're a big team. Otherwise why would we have so many so fans if we were some faaltu team," added Kohli.

