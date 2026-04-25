RCB joins elite IPL venue club, scripts record 200-plus chase after dominant win over GT

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) strengthened their reputation as one of the most dangerous chasing sides in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, while also joining an elite list of teams with the most home wins at a single venue after their latest five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 on Friday night.

RCB's win over the Titans in Bengaluru not only boosted their campaign in IPL 2026 but also saw them enter an elite list of teams with the most wins at a single venue in IPL history.

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With 50 wins at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (including Super Over victories), RCB now stand fourth on the list, behind Mumbai Indians (58 at Wankhede), Kolkata Knight Riders (55 in Kolkata), and Chennai Super Kings (53 in Chennai). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) follow with 40 wins in Hyderabad.

The victory also added to RCB's growing reputation as one of the best teams in successful 200-plus run chases in the league. Against Gujarat, RCB successfully chased 206 runs in Bengaluru in 2026, marking one of their five 200-plus successful chases in IPL history.

Their record in such chases includes 228 against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow (2025), 206 against GT in Bengaluru (2026), 204 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Bengaluru (2010), 202 against SRH in Bengaluru (2026), and 201 against GT in Ahmedabad (2024).

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This feat places RCB among the most successful teams in IPL history when chasing 200-plus totals, with five such wins, alongside Punjab Kings (10), Mumbai Indians (6), Rajasthan Royals (5), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (5).

The RCB-GT rivalry has also turned into a chasing trend, with all seven encounters between the two sides being won by the chasing team, four times by RCB and three times by GT.

At home in IPL 2026, RCB have been particularly dominant, winning four out of five matches at Bengaluru, with their only defeat coming against Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 206, RCB received an early jitter as GT pacer Mohammed Siraj got rid of RCB opener Jacob Bethell early, reducing RCB to 26/1 in 3 overs. However, the rest of RCB's top order rose to the occasion. Virat Kohli, scoring a 44-ball 81, set the tone with a classic half-century, while Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) provided excellent support.

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The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring the required rate never spiralled out of control. Together, they combined for a 115-run stand in just 59 balls.

After losing Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession, the game tightened in the middle overs when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar picked up key wickets, leaving RCB at 175/5 after 16 overs.

RCB stumbled in their chase as they lost Rajat Patidar (8) and Jitesh Sharma (10). With 31 runs needed off the final four overs, the pressure was on, but Krunal Pandya (unbeaten 23 runs off 12 balls) emerged as the hero for the home side.

Krunal took the attack to the GT bowlers. He took 15 runs off the 18th over, effectively breaking the back of the chase while Tim David contributed with an unbeaten nine-ball 10-run knock.

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