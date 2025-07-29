RCB nearly replaced Virat Kohli as captain in 2019: Ex- IPLteammate makes shocking claim

Virat Kohli's association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru has remained strong over the years, despite multiple changes in franchise ownership. Kohli has been playing for RCB since the inaugural season of the IPL and captained the side regularly from 2013 until 2021, when he stepped down to manage his workload.

Despite RCB not winning a trophy until 2025, the franchise continued to show faith in Kohli — not only was he retained every season, but he also remained central to the franchise's leadership. Even after stepping down as captain, it is a well-known fact that Kohli continues to be part of the leadership group.

However, former RCB all-rounder and England cricketer Moeen Ali has revealed that the franchise was seriously considering replacing Kohli with wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel.

Moeen Ali on RCB replacing Virat Kohli as captain: In an interaction with Sports Tak, Ali was asked whether there were discussions about appointing Parthiv Patel as RCB captain in place of Kohli. He replied, “Yes, he was. I am sure he was.”

“Parthiv was in line to become the new captain when Gary Kirsten was heading the support staff. Parthiv was intelligent as a cricketer,” Ali added.

“I don’t know why it didn’t happen. I am sure he was considered for the role,” he further stated.

Notably, Moeen Ali played for RCB in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons before being released ahead of the 2021 auctions. During his stint with the franchise, the all-rounder scored 309 runs and picked up 10 wickets. Since then, Ali has played for Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament.