RCB once failed to chase a total lower than 155 in IPL final: Check the lowest scores defended as GT battle history

The Gujarat Titans have set a target of 155 in 20 overs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While GT fans must be worried at the moment, teams have defended totals lower than that in IPL finals.

The IPL has produced some extraordinary low-scoring finals over the years. Bowlers have often outshone batters on the biggest stage. Some teams have won titles with remarkably modest totals. These matches remind fans that T20 cricket is never truly over until it’s over.

The lowest score ever defended in an IPL final remains 129/8. Mumbai Indians posted that total against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. The final was played at Hyderabad on 21 May.

MI defended the target by the narrowest possible margin, just 1 run. RPS finished their chase at 128/6, falling agonisingly short. It remains one of the most dramatic finals in IPL history.

The second-lowest defended total in an IPL final came in 2009. Deccan Chargers posted 143/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The final was played in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 24 May.

RCB could only manage 137/9 while chasing 144. Andrew Symonds was named Cricinfo's MVP for his contribution. The Chargers won comfortably by 6 runs in that D/N final.

Mumbai Indians feature again in the third-lowest defended final total. They posted 148/9 against Chennai Super Kings in 2013. The Eden Gardens final took place on 26 May. CSK were restricted to 125/9 while chasing 149.

Kieron Pollard was named Player of the Match for his all-round effort. He scored an unbeaten 60 off 32 balls and took 1/34. MI won that final by a commanding 23-run margin.

The 2019 final was another low-scoring thriller between the same two sides. Mumbai Indians posted 149/8 against Chennai Super Kings at Hyderabad. CSK fell agonisingly short, finishing at 148/7 off 20 overs.

MI once again won by just one run in a nail-biting finish. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his 2/14. It was Bumrah's masterclass in death bowling under pressure.

The 2010 final was the highest-scoring among these five low-total defences. Chennai Super Kings made 168/5 against the Mumbai Indians at DY Patil.

MI were bowled out for 146/9 while chasing 169. CSK won by 22 runs on 25 April. Suresh Raina was named MVP for his batting effort.

IPL 2026 Final The IPL 2026 final could add another chapter to this legacy tonight. History suggests that a low score is far from a losing cause.

The Gujarat Titans posted 155/8 in 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. GT's top order crumbled early, with Shubman Gill falling for just 10. Sai Sudharsan added only 12 before being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Nishant Sindhu and Jos Buttler steadied the innings briefly with contributions of 20 and 19. Washington Sundar was the standout performer, finishing unbeaten on 50 off 37 balls.

Arshad Khan hit a quickfire 15 off just 6 balls. Rasikh Salam was the pick of RCB's bowlers with 3/27. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with 2 wickets each.

Krunal Pandya bowled economically, claiming 1/23 in 4 overs. RCB's win probability stands at 88% heading into their chase. They need 156 to win their maiden IPL title.