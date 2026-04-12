RCB opening pair sets new powerplay benchmark since IPL 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The opening partnership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has emerged as one of the most explosive forces in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the start of IPL 2024, with numbers highlighting their unmatched consistency at the top of the order.

According to CricViz, since the beginning of IPL 2024, RCB have registered a fifty-plus opening stand on 12 occasions -- the most by any team in this period, underlining their dominance in the cash-rich league. The consistent starts have provided the franchise with strong platforms, allowing their middle order to capitalise in several matches.

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RCB's opening combinations have also delivered significant high-impact partnerships in their history. The franchise has recorded 16 century-plus opening stands in the IPL, reflecting a long-standing tradition of aggressive starts at the top of the order.

One of the standout statistical highlights came in their latest milestone stand, which reached the 100-run mark in just 8.4 overs during their clash against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2026 match. This makes it the second-fastest century partnership in RCB's IPL history.

The only instance where RCB's opening pair reached a three-figure stand in fewer overs came during the iconic 175* innings by Chris Gayle against Pune Warriors India in 2013, when the 100-run partnership was brought up in just 7.5 overs -- still the fastest in franchise history.

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Coming to the match, RCB produced a stunning batting performance to post a massive 240/4 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, powered by explosive half-centuries from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and skipper Rajat Patidar, along with a late surge from Tim David.

After being asked to bat first, RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli gave their team a flying start. Both batters attacked from the outset, with Kohli striking Trent Boult for a six early in the innings while Salt collected boundaries in the first over itself. The pair maintained a relentless scoring rate against both pace and spin, taking on Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mitchell Santner with fearless intent.

Salt was the most aggressive in the power play, smashing Santner for 22 runs in an over that included three sixes and a four. RCB raced to 71/0 at the end of the powerplay, with Salt unbeaten on 47 and Kohli on 22.

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The opening partnership reached 120 runs in 10.5 overs before being broken by Shardul Thakur, who dismissed Salt for 78 off 36 balls, a knock decorated with six fours and six sixes. Salt's innings had already laid a strong foundation for a huge total.

Virat Kohli continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls, while RCB crossed the 100-run mark in just 8.4 overs, continuing their reputation for rapid starts. Kohli's 50 came off 38 balls, including five fours and a six, before he was eventually dismissed by Hardik Pandya, with RCB at 185/2 in 14.4 overs.

Skipper Rajat Patidar then turned the momentum decisively in RCB's favour with a breathtaking counterattack. He began with a hat-trick of sixes and reached his fifty in just 17 balls, smashing four boundaries and five sixes in a blistering 53 off 20 balls. His 65-run partnership with Kohli came at a rapid pace and pushed RCB past 150 in just over 12 overs.

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Even after Kohli and Patidar's dismissals, RCB maintained their momentum. Jitesh Sharma and Tim David ensured the acceleration continued, with David delivering a powerful late cameo of 34 not out off 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes.