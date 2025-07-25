RCB pacer Yash Dayal booked for 'raping' minor; second FIR filed against cricketer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pacer, Yash Dayal, has been named and booked on charges of allegedly raping a minor, PTI quoted Jaipur Police as saying on Friday.

On 23 July, the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under relevant sections for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said the police.

The police said that they will record statements of the cricketer and the complainant. The station house officer (SHO) added that the complaint stated Dayal sexually assaulted a woman multiple times over a span of two years.

According to the FIR, the complainant was 17 years old when the alleged incidents began. The victim alleged that she met the RCB pacer in Jaipur during an IPL match and stated that the RCB pacer allegedly invited her to a hotel in Sitapura under the pretext of offering guidance regarding her cricketing career. The first incident of sexual assault took place there, she alleged. Further, she alleged that it continued for two years.

Previous case: Weeks ago, Dayal was booked on charges of rape following a complaint by a Ghaziabad woman, after the woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on 21 June. She alleged that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.

In the complaint, the Indirapuram resident alleged Dayal sexually exploited her for the last five years and had promised to marry her. She also shared it on social media platform X on 24 June, which went viral.

On 27 June, she met the police and gave a hand-written complaint. She also furnished evidence like mobile calls, chats, screen shots, video calls to verify the veracity of her complaint. After observing all the facts and FIR was subsequently lodged under, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans Hindan Nimish Patil told PTI.

Allahabad HC relief: Dayal was granted an interim relief by the Allahabad High Court against a FIR that accused him of sexually exploiting a woman under false pretences. The order was issued by a division bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar, who were hearing Dayal’s plea challenging the FIR.

The bench had also directed the state’s counsel to submit a counter-affidavit and also issued a notice to the complainant, asking for a response in the matter.

On 6 July, a FIR was lodged at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means. In that FIR, the complainant had alleged that Dayal misled the woman with false promises of marriage.