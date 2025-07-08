RCB pacer Yash Dayal faces FIR over sexual exploitation charges in Ghaziabad: Details here

An FIR has been registered against Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Yash Dayal for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman. The FIR was registered against Dayal under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage) of the BNS at the Indrapuram police station in Ghaziabad, news agency PTI reported.

Notably, the action was taken by the Police after a woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on 21 June. In here complaint, the woman alleged that she was physically exploited by the cricketer whom she was in a relationship for 5 years.

Woman alleges mental and physical harrasment: The victim, who is a resident of Indirapuram, claims that the RCB pacer sexually exploited her for the last five years and had promised to marry her. After making her complaint on the IGRS portal, the woman had also shared her story on X (formerly Twitter) where it had went viral. The woman had later went to the police station on 27 June and given a hand-written complaint in which alleged that the cricketer had harassed her physically and mentally.

“He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely,” the woman claimed in her complaint submitted on the IGRS poral.

“When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally,” she added.