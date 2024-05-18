RCB playoff chances: Can Virat Kohli's side make it to top 4? Here's what they must do
RCB playoff chances: The Faf Du Plessis led franchise can make it to the top 4 if they win by 18 runs against CSK or chase down the total in second innings with 11 balls to spare.
Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today in a bid to qualify for the IPL 2024 play-off stage. Notably, RCB have made an impressive comeback this season, winning 5 consecutive matches after losing 7 of their 8 games in the first phase of the tournament.