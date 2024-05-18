Active Stocks
RCB playoff chances: Can Virat Kohli's side make it to top 4? Here's what they must do

RCB playoff chances: The Faf Du Plessis led franchise can make it to the top 4 if they win by 18 runs against CSK or chase down the total in second innings with 11 balls to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)Premium
Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today in a bid to qualify for the IPL 2024 play-off stage. Notably, RCB have made an impressive comeback this season, winning 5 consecutive matches after losing 7 of their 8 games in the first phase of the tournament.

How can RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs? 

The Faf du Plessis-led franchise currently sit 7th on the IPL Points Table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.387. If RCB are to make it to the play-off stage of the tournament, they will need to score a total of 200 runs in their first innings and beat CSK by a margin of 18 runs to overtake them on the net run-rate front. On the other hand, if they bat second, RCB will have to win the match with 11 balls to spare.

However, the possibility of rain in Bengaluru could make things more difficult for RCB as they will need to win by the same margin to improve their net run rate despite the shortfall in overs.

How can CSK qualify for the IPL Playoffs? 

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings are in a relatively better position than their rivals, as even a narrow win over RCB will see them through to the playoffs. Moreover, CSK will qualify for the playoffs even in the scenario of a washed out match.

RCB and CSK have faced each other 32 times in the IPL and the yellow team have a commanding lead with 21 wins, while the Bengaluru-based franchise have only managed 10 wins while 1 match remained inconclusive. Given their history, CSK would be backing themselves to beat RCB and make it to the play-offs for the 13th time.

However, CSK also have a chance of finishing second on the Points Table if they beat RCB on Saturday, given that Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals both fail to register a win in their last league matches.

 

 

Published: 18 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST
