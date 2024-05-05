Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  RCB qualification scenario: Can Faf Du Plessis' side make it to playoffs after win against GT? Here's what they must do
BackBack

RCB qualification scenario: Can Faf Du Plessis' side make it to playoffs after win against GT? Here's what they must do

Livemint

RCB won their match against the Gujatat Titans on Saturday and now require a big victory in all their remaining 3 matches in order to even secure a chance of qualifying for the IPL playoff stages.

Bengaluru, May 04 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )Premium
Bengaluru, May 04 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

After a horrendous start to this year's IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have managed to claw their way back into the tournament by winning their last three games. However, the key question on every RCB fan's mind at this point is whether RCB, with 8 points to their name, can still make it to the qualifying stage or if it's too late for redemption this season.

Notably, RCB's sharp bowling and powerful batting saw them inflict another defeat on Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Cameron Green were the star performers with the ball for RCB, while skipper Faf Du Plessis and veteran opener Virat Kohli provided a flourishing start to the innings. In the end, however, the sinking RCB ship needed the help of Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh to stay on course for victory.

RCB's chances of making it to IPL 2024 Playoffs:

RCB have climbed up in the IPL points table and are now in 7th position with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.049. If RCB wins all of their remaining 3 matches, they will reach 14 points, which would make it mathematically possible for them to secure a place in the playoffs. In reality, however, the chances of a team on 14 points making the playoffs are very slim.

For RCB to qualify for the playoffs, they would need Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad (who have 12 points each) to lose 2 of their remaining 3 matches. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (who have 10 points each) can't win more than 2 of their remaining fixtures. Even if this scenario plays out, RCB's net run rate would have to be better than that of the remaining teams, meaning they would have to win their last three matches by a huge margin.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 05 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue