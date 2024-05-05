RCB qualification scenario: Can Faf Du Plessis' side make it to playoffs after win against GT? Here's what they must do
RCB won their match against the Gujatat Titans on Saturday and now require a big victory in all their remaining 3 matches in order to even secure a chance of qualifying for the IPL playoff stages.
After a horrendous start to this year's IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have managed to claw their way back into the tournament by winning their last three games. However, the key question on every RCB fan's mind at this point is whether RCB, with 8 points to their name, can still make it to the qualifying stage or if it's too late for redemption this season.