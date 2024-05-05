After a horrendous start to this year's IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have managed to claw their way back into the tournament by winning their last three games. However, the key question on every RCB fan's mind at this point is whether RCB, with 8 points to their name, can still make it to the qualifying stage or if it's too late for redemption this season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, RCB's sharp bowling and powerful batting saw them inflict another defeat on Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Cameron Green were the star performers with the ball for RCB, while skipper Faf Du Plessis and veteran opener Virat Kohli provided a flourishing start to the innings. In the end, however, the sinking RCB ship needed the help of Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh to stay on course for victory.

RCB's chances of making it to IPL 2024 Playoffs: RCB have climbed up in the IPL points table and are now in 7th position with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.049. If RCB wins all of their remaining 3 matches, they will reach 14 points, which would make it mathematically possible for them to secure a place in the playoffs. In reality, however, the chances of a team on 14 points making the playoffs are very slim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For RCB to qualify for the playoffs, they would need Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad (who have 12 points each) to lose 2 of their remaining 3 matches. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (who have 10 points each) can't win more than 2 of their remaining fixtures. Even if this scenario plays out, RCB's net run rate would have to be better than that of the remaining teams, meaning they would have to win their last three matches by a huge margin.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!