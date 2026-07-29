RCB, Rajasthan Royals deals push IPL into global sports investment league

The Indian Premier League's biggest statement this year came off the field. The sales of the two biggest franchises – the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals – at valuations of $1.78 billion and $1.65 billion, respectively, have pushed the league into the ranks of global sports investment assets, attracting institutional capital alongside traditional corporate

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According to investment bank Houlihan Lokey's 2026 IPL brand valuation study, the transactions have resulted in the league's enterprise value hitting $20.6 billion, up 11.4% from 2025, marking its second consecutive year of double-digit growth.

The RCB sale by Diageo-owned United Spirits also marks a shift in franchise ownership, with a consortium comprising private equity firm Blackstone, venture capital firm Bolt Ventures, and corporate entities Aditya Birla Group and The Times of India Group, replacing a traditional corporate owner.

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The pace of appreciation has been striking. The combined $3.43 billion valuation of the RCB and Rajasthan Royals transactions is more than double the $1.69 billion the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) realized from auctioning the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises in 2021, and far above the roughly $900 million valuation at which Torrent Group acquired control of Gujarat Titans last year.

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The transactions also highlight IPL's unique ownership model. “IPL is the only league in the world offering both full ownership control and closed league stability,” said Harsh Talikoti, director of corporate valuation advisory services at Houlihan Lokey. “US leagues cap private equity at a 10-20% passive stakes. On the other hand, IPL has no ceiling, relegation risk, or stadium debt."

Unlike many Western sports franchises that have stadium infrastructure and stadium-related debt, IPL teams typically lease venues for the duration of the tournament, keeping capital expenditure and operating costs relatively low.

"Roughly 80% of franchise revenue is secured before the season begins, and Ebitba (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins run at 30-40%. CVC's exit from Gujarat Titans at an outsized return proved these returns can be realized,” said Talikoti.

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He attributed the pace of appreciation to scarcity of strong franchises in the tournament and growing investor appetite for assets with long-term commercial potential.

Long-term media rights, centralised sponsorship revenues, salary caps and an asset-light ownership structure provide predictable cash flows and healthy returns, distinguishing it from many global sports leagues.

With only 10 franchises and limited ownership opportunities, demand has continued to outstrip supply.

After nearly doubling to $15.4 billion in 2023 from $8.5 billion a year earlier, the league entered a period of consolidation at $16.4 billion in 2024 before rebounding to $18.5 billion in 2025, supported by a record player auction, an extension of Tata group's title sponsorship and strong digital engagement.

Houlihan Lokey also noted that the 2025 ban on real-money gaming platforms reshaped the advertising mix, with mouth freshener surrogate advertisements overtaking fantasy gaming companies as the largest advertising category on linear television.

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IPL's standalone brand value rose 10.3% year-on-year to $4.3 billion, adding more than $1.1 billion since 2023 and reinforcing its position among the world's most valuable sports properties. On a per-match basis, only the National Football League generates greater value globally, according to the report.

RCB retained its position as the league's most valuable brand at $312 million, becoming the first cricket team to cross the $300 million mark after winning its maiden IPL title. Mumbai Indians followed at $264 million, Kolkata Knight Riders at $245 million and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at $244 million.

Houlihan Lokey attributed CSK's relatively modest 3.8% growth to a second successive underwhelming season and the gradual transition from the MS Dhoni era.

About the Author Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports...Read More ✕ Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.



Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.



Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.



Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.