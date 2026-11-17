Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained 20 players and released five ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. They confirmed their squad after the retention deadline passed at 6 pm IST on Tuesday, November 17. Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar headline the retained group, while England all-rounder Jacob Bethell is the biggest name to be released.
RCB unveiled their retained players on social media, calling them the franchise's "Class of 2027". They head into the new season as back-to-back champions after winning the title in 2025 and defending it in 2026. The mini-auction will be held on December 16 in Goa.
Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Yash Dayal.
Jacob Bethell has been out of action since July and recently suffered a setback in his recovery from knee surgery, so he will not take part in IPL 2027. He was bought for ₹2.6 crore at the 2025 mega auction.
Jacob Bethell: ₹2.6 crore
Mangesh Yadav: ₹5.2 crore
Richard Gleeson: ₹1.6 crore
Satvik Deswal
Vihaan Malhotra
Left-arm seamer Yash Dayal is on the retained list. He was stood down from IPL 2026, while still under contract, because of off-field issues. Notably, Mangesh Yadav's release was likely linked to RCB bringing Dayal back.
Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara has also been kept, joining a pace group that includes Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy and Rasikh Salam Dar.
RCB stayed out of the trade window while several other franchises completed deals, Yahoo Sports reported. Their retained group keeps the batting core of Kohli, Patidar, Salt, Padikkal and David, and the five released players will now enter the auction pool in Goa.