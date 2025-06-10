RCB stake sale talk swirls after historic win. Speculation or strategy?
Fresh off their maiden IPL title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the centre of stake sale chatter. United Spirits has denied any ongoing talks, but rising valuations and reputational risks suggest the timing may still matter.
After nearly a decade of backing one of cricket’s most recognizable franchises, global liquor giant Diageo may be considering a partial stake sale in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—just days after the team clinched its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title. While its Indian arm United Spirits has called recent media reports “speculative," the timing has raised eyebrows in industry circles.