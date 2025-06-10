RCB stake sale talk swirls after historic win. Speculation or strategy?

Mint reported in January that the RCB franchise had seen an 87% rise in brand value since the IPL’s inception, with a 67% jump in the last year alone to $117 million (approximately ₹1,000 crore). Diageo had also made early moves in women’s cricket, acquiring the RCB women’s team for ₹901 crore in 2023 and seeing them clinch the Women’s Premier League title in 2024—signalling broader ambitions in sports and entertainment even as it pivots globally toward core liquor investments.