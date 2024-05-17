RCB tease Virat Kohli with 'Sunil' Gavaskar's reference, star batter gives this epic reply
In the show, which is four minutes and 51 seconds long, Mr Nags, in his hilarious and mischievous style, asks if he is friends with Sunil—a common man and not a commentator.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's star player Virat Kohli is leading the charts of the Indian Premier League 2024 with 661 runs and still have one more league match to play on 18 May when RCB faces Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.