Royal Challengers Bangalore's star player Virat Kohli is leading the charts of the Indian Premier League 2024 with 661 runs and still have one more league match to play on 18 May when RCB faces Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With the game to be a decider, if RCB qualifies for the playoffs or not, Kohli met Mr Nags – a character played by TV presenter Danish Sait. The show is known to be a mix of puns, laughter, and cheeky comments.

In the show, which is four minutes and 51 seconds long, Mr Nags, in his hilarious and mischievous style, asks if he is friends with Sunil—a common man and not a commentator. Kohli understood the pun and laughed.

What happened actually?

"See Virat, I want to talk about a friend of yours. Not mine but your friend. He said a lot of nice things about you... Sunil," said Mr Nags with a cheeky smile.

"Who?" Kohli asked perplexedly. "Chhetri," Nags replied. Following this, they laughed at the pun.

Virat then said, "Yeah, he is a very dear friend. He actually messaged me as well informing that he is gonna do it. But I want to say that he just felt like he is at peas (peace) with the decision," adding, I have become very close with him over the years and I wish him nothing but the best. He is a lovely, lovely guy."

Here's the YouTube Video.

Earlier on 16 May, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri announced that he would retire from international football after FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.

To took to X and announced his decision.

"The retirement decision was not because of physical aspect, I am still fit, running, chasing, defending, the hard work is not difficult, the reason is to do with mental aspect," said Chhetri during a virtual interaction.

What is the Sunil context:

Earlier, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had criticized Kohli for replying to the critics of his strike rate.

“If you have a strike rate of 118, you come and face the first ball, and then you get out in the 14th or 15th over and your strike rate is 118 – if you want applause for that, then that’s a little bit different," Hindustan Times had quoted Gavaskar as saying.

“We’ve all played a bit of cricket, not a lot of cricket, but we speak about what we see. We don’t necessarily have any likes and dislikes. Even if we have likes or dislikes, we actually speak about what’s happening. So, I would be very disappointed if Star Sports showed this once more because that would be questioning all of us commentators."

