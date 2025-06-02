RCB, the South Africa of IPL: Why are Royal Challengers Bengaluru compared with the Proteas?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are often called the South Africa of IPL. it’s a comparison that resonates with many cricket fans. Here’s why.

Talent Galore, Trophy Elusive RCB have had some of the biggest names in T20 cricket, just like South Africa. Virat Kohli is all-time highest IPL run-scorer (8,618 runs). South African AB de Villiers, one of the most destructive batters in T20 history, is called Mr. 360 degrees. Chris Gayle is the holder of the highest individual IPL score of 175*.

Despite this firepower, RCB have never lifted the IPL trophy in 17 seasons. Similarly, South Africa have produced legends like Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla. But, the Proteas have never won an ICC ODI World Cup or T20 World Cup. Talent hasn’t translated to titles.

Chokers Label The label of “chokers” has haunted both RCB and the Proteas. Many Bengaluru critics sarcastically say that the C in RCB refers to that. Despite being in sublime throughout the tournament, both teams falter at the last moment.

South Africa were famously crashed out of the 1999 World Cup semi-final due to a run-out mix-up. Again, in 2015, they lost due to a dropped catch and panic during a tight run chase. Many blame the mix-up between substitute fielder Farhaan Behardien and JP Duminy.

RCB, likewise, lost the 2009 IPL final to Deccan Chargers, the 2011 final to Chennai Super Kings and the 2016 final to Sunrisers Hyderabad despite having momentum.

While chasing in 2016, RCB were 140/2 in 12.5 overs when Virat Kohli was dismissed. They lost by 8 runs. Such repeated collapses in critical moments have cemented their reputation as perennial underachievers.

Individual Glory, Team Tragedy In IPL 2016, Virat Kohli received the Player of the Tournament award and won the Orange Cap after scoring 973 runs. AB de Villiers scored 687 runs but still ended up trophyless.

Chris Gayle won Orange Cap in 2011; RCB lost in the final to Chennai Super Kings.

In 2012, Gayle won Orange Cap again. RCB could not reach the playoffs for lower Net Run Rate despite having same points like CSK.

In 2024, Virat Kohli won Orange Cap again. His team lost Eliminator.

Similarly, South Africa’s history mirrors this. AB de Villiers scored a century off 31 balls (world record) in ODIs, and Kallis averaged 80.83 in the 2007 World Cup, yet the team faltered in knockouts.

More recently, against India, South Africa needed 26 runs in 4 overs with 6 wickets in hand to win the T20 World Cup 2024. While chasing 176, they ended up at 169/8 in 20 overs.