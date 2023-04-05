RCB to Retire Jersey Numbers 17 and 333 as a Tribute to AB de Villiers and Gayle3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:09 PM IST
- The event shall be hosted by RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the presence of the two stars. Jersey No. 17 and AB De Villers have always been synonymous
Indian Premier League’s franchisee Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has recently announced on its official Twitter handle @RCBTweets that the jersey numbers worn by the two legendary players – AB de Villers and Chris Gayle viz. 17 and 333, will be retired forever. The two jerseys shall be inducted into the IPL’s Hall of Fame on March 26 of this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×