RCB Unbox 2024: When and where to watch the event livestream, tickets, what to expect & more
Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League 2024, team Royal Challengers Bangalore will hold their yearly event RCB Unbox 2024 to reveal significant changes for the upcoming season. The grand event is set to be held at 4 pm on March 19, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.