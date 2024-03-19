RCB Unbox 2024: The yearly event is likely to reveal significant changes for the team in the upcoming season. It is being held at 4 pm on March 19, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League 2024, team Royal Challengers Bangalore will hold their yearly event RCB Unbox 2024 to reveal significant changes for the upcoming season. The grand event is set to be held at 4 pm on March 19, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Expectations High There are expectations that RCB might adjust their name from Bangalore to Bengaluru, as was hinted at in a recent video featuring actress Rashmika Mandhana, Hindustan Times reported. Additionally, the team is anticipated to unveil their jersey for the 2024 season.

There is also speculation on whether the owners will honour the women's team, who recently clinched the Women's Premier League 2024 title by defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals.

In terms of the entertainment lineup, artists including Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brodha, and others are slated to perform and entertain fans.

Event Details: Timing, Venue, When & Where to Watch — The RCB Unbox 2024 event is being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, from 4 pm on March 19, 2024.

— While all sold out now, tickets for the event were available on the RCB website and app, priced from ₹800 to ₹4000. Each login permits booking up to 6 tickets.

— For those wanting to watch from home or other spaces, fans can watch the event on the website and app by paying ₹99 for live-stream access.

IPL 2024: Opening Match Between CSK v RCB RCB is set to kick off their pursuit of their first-ever IPL trophy by facing Chennai Super Kings on March 22. The showdown will take place at Chepauk Stadium, featuring two cricket giants, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. This year, RCB faces heightened expectations following their women's team's victory in the Women's Premier League in only their second try. Despite reaching the IPL final in 2009, 2011, and 2016, they fell short each time.

Kohli, a key figure in Indian cricket, has been with RCB since the IPL's inception but has yet to secure a title for them. In the upcoming IPL 2023 season, RCB will once again look to Kohli for batting stability. Although he shone brightly last season, he has seen limited action this year. His last appearance for India was in January during the T20I series against Afghanistan. Subsequently, he withdrew from the England Tests for personal reasons. The 2024 season holds significance for him to secure his spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

