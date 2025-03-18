RCB Unbox 2025: Virat Kohli makes mockery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar; wins battle against Liam Livingstone; watch viral video

Virat Kohli made mockery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's throwing skills before winning the battle against Liam Livingstone during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Unbox event 2025 on Monday, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, Virat Kohli and his RCB teammates were throwing sponge balls towards the stands after their first official training session during the RCB Unbox event 2025. For a die-hard RCB fans, those sponge balls are a token of love from their favourite IPL team.

Advertisement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned to RCB after a huge 14 years, threw the ball with his left hand, which didn't go much distance. Seeing this, Virat Kohli made a mockery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar before bursting into laughter. He then himself threw a few balls to the crowd.

Advertisement

Soon after Liam Livingstone tried his hand at throwing the ball. Virat Kohli, who was walking beside the Englishman, threw another which went far than Liam Livingstone. Reacting to this, the former RCB skipper pointed towards his teammate as if he won a battle.

Virat Kohli backs new RCB captain Rajat Patidar Later in the evening, Virat Kohli has backed newly-appointed RCB captain Rajat Patidar to lead the side for a long time. Virat Kohli, who has been with RCB since IPL's inception in 2008, led the franchise for more than a decade and remains its face.

Rajat Patidar has succeeded Faf du Plessis as captain with the South African moving to Delhi Capitals this season. “This guy is going to lead you for a long time,” Virat Kohli said while addressing the fans.

Advertisement

"He is going to do a great job. He has got everything that is required (to succeed)," added Virat Kohli before sounding hopeful of winning their maiden IPL trophy this year.

Also Read | Why Virat Kohli declined RCB captaincy for IPL 2025? Jitesh Sharma reveals

"It feels amazing to be back. The excitement and happiness is like every other season. I have been here for 18 years and absolutely love RCB. We have an amazing squad this time around. Lot of talent in the team. I am personally very excited about this season," he said.

Rajat Patidar, standing next to Virat Kohli, said it was an honour to lead RCB. "Legends like Virat bhai, Ab de Villiers, Chris Gayle have played for RCB. I grew up watching them. From the start I have loved the franchise a lot. I am more happy that I got a new role to lead one of the biggest teams (in T20 cricket)," said the new skipper.