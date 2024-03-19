Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli's first look in the new jersey | See here
LIVE UPDATES

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli's first look in the new jersey | See here

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Devesh Kumar

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli is already in Bengaluru while Smriti Mandhana is expected to be present for the RCB Unbox event 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Catch LIVE updates here 

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: RCB fans celebrate the team's victory in WPL 2024 final match against Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru (PTI)

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: Ahead of their IPL 2024 inaugural match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting a grand RCB Unbox event 2024 at their home- M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The event comes days after RCB (Women) clinched the Women's Premier Leauge (WPL) championship.

Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are expected to participate in the event, which will include performances from stars like Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, and Neeti Mohan.

19 Mar 2024, 06:03:19 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Inside video of the event

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: In a inside video of the event, India's star batter Virat Kohli can be seen having a animated chat with RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis

19 Mar 2024, 05:56:06 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: First picture of WPL champions 

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: After their stunning victory at the finals of Women's Premier League (WPL), the RCB (Women) arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru for the grand event. Check their first look

 

19 Mar 2024, 05:48:32 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Glitches continue with livestreaming 

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Although some users claimed that they can watch the event on the application, the others continue to face glitches. The franchise has released no official word on the streaming, but reports suggest that RCB is considering to stream the event LIVE on YouTube like last year. 

19 Mar 2024, 05:41:44 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Virat Kohli prepping for inaugural clash against CSK

19 Mar 2024, 05:36:18 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Streaming begins on RCB app 

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Finally, the streaming of the LIVE event began on the RCB's website and mobile applications, the users can log in to catch the event live. We are sharing minute to minute updates of the RCB Unbox event 2024 here. 

19 Mar 2024, 05:31:07 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: WPL winners in the house

19 Mar 2024, 05:26:06 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Virat Kohli in new jersey 

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was seen in the new jersey today before the event. 

 

19 Mar 2024, 05:24:03 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Update on livestreaming 

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: As per the latest update, the Royal Challengers Bangalore is going to livestream the event on their official YouTube channel and will return the money collected from the people, who were waiting to see the event on the website and mobile application of the franchise. 

19 Mar 2024, 05:19:32 PM IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE: Event begins 

RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: The event kick started at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and is set to witness spectacle of performances from stars like Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit and Neeti Mohan. Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are also expected to be present at the event. 

