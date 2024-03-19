RCB Unbox event 2024 LIVE updates: Ahead of their IPL 2024 inaugural match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting a grand RCB Unbox event 2024 at their home- M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The event comes days after RCB (Women) clinched the Women's Premier Leauge (WPL) championship.

Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are expected to participate in the event, which will include performances from stars like Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, and Neeti Mohan.