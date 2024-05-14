Virat Kohli has been in top form in IPL 2024 and is donning the prestigious Orange Cap for scoring the highest runs in the tournament so far. In the current season of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose like a phoenix from the bottom of the points table to rank five, and now they are one of the contenders for the IPL 2024 playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To make it happen, they need to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18, and Virat Kohli's brilliant record suggests that RCB will get through it.

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their last IPL 2024 league game against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is scheduled for May 18 at the grand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and the date is exceptional for Virat Kohli and his fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since 2013, RCB has played four matches on May 18 and never lost a game on this date. To the absolute delight of RCB's loyal fans, Virat Kohli performed phenomenally on May 18, scoring two centuries and one half-century in the four clashes.

In the 2013 and 2014 matches, RCB played against CSK on May 18 and won on both occasions. Virat Kohli played a beautiful inning of 56 unbeaten runs during the 2013 clash and a crucial 27 runs during the 2014 clash.

During the 2016 match on May 18, RCB played against Kings XI Punjab, and Virat Kohli's brilliant 113 runs powered his team to victory. In the previous season of the Indian Premier League, RCB played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18, and Virat Kohli slammed a wonderful 100 to take his team to victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can RCB qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs? RCB is currently placed fifth in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points, while CSK and SRH are third and fourth with 14 points, respectively. RCB is playing its last match, which is, of course, a 'do or die' match. However, even if they win the match, they need to win it with good margin to get a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than CSK.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!