RCB v PBKS head to head: How many wins does Punjab have in Chinnaswamy? Is Virat Kohli the highest run getter? Stats

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will welcome the Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League today. The two teams come into this fixture on the back of sensational wins.
RCB and PBKS are flying high as the duo are making steady progress upwards in the IPL table. The home side is sitting pretty in third, with 8 points from their 6 games while the touring side, with the same number of points from their 6 games, are one spot below on net run rate.
The form guide for both teams is identical as both RCB and PBKS have alternated between wins and losses in their respective last 5 fixtures. Both teams have 3 wins and 2 losses in the same period.
The rivalry between these sides is finely balanced. RCB has faced PBKS 33 times in the IPL with the home side having 16 wins to their name while the away side has one more victory.
The last time the two teams met, at Dharamshala in 2024, RCB came out on top. In fact, RCB did the double over their opponents in 2024 as they also ran out victors in the fixture at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Total Matches Played: 33, RCB: 16 wins, PBKS: 17 wins
Last result: RCB won by 60 runs (May 9, 2024)
Total Matches played: 12
RCB: 7 wins
PBKS: 5 wins
Last result: RCB won by 4 wickets (March 25, 2024)
Total Matches played: 102
Won: 48
Lost: 49
Tied: 1
Highest score: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors (April 23, 2013) - RCB won by 130 runs
Lowest score: 82 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008) - RCB lost by 140 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 32, Runs: 1,030, Average: 35.51, Strike Rake: 133.76, Highest Score: 113
Chris Gayle (PBKS/RCB) - Matches: 17, Runs: 873, Average: 54.56, Strike Rake: 169.18, Highest Score: 117
AB De Villiers (RCB) - Matches: 21, Runs: 718, Average: 47.86, Strike Rake: 159.91, Highest Score: 89*
YS Chahal (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.88, Average: 17.08, Best Figures: 4/25
Harshal Patel (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 16, Economy: 9.91, Average: 23.75, Best Figures: 4/34
Sandeep Sharma (PBKS) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 16, Economy: 8.83, Average: 18.75, Best Figures: 3/15
