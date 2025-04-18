RCB v PBKS head to head: How many wins does Punjab have in Chinnaswamy? Is Virat Kohli the highest run getter? Stats

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will welcome the Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League today. The two teams come into this fixture on the back of sensational wins.

RCB and PBKS are flying high as the duo are making steady progress upwards in the IPL table. The home side is sitting pretty in third, with 8 points from their 6 games while the touring side, with the same number of points from their 6 games, are one spot below on net run rate.

The form guide for both teams is identical as both RCB and PBKS have alternated between wins and losses in their respective last 5 fixtures. Both teams have 3 wins and 2 losses in the same period.

The rivalry between these sides is finely balanced. RCB has faced PBKS 33 times in the IPL with the home side having 16 wins to their name while the away side has one more victory.

The last time the two teams met, at Dharamshala in 2024, RCB came out on top. In fact, RCB did the double over their opponents in 2024 as they also ran out victors in the fixture at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Ahead of Friday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats

RCB vs PBKS: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 33, RCB: 16 wins, PBKS: 17 wins

Last result: RCB won by 60 runs (May 9, 2024)

RCB vs PBKS at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 12

RCB: 7 wins

PBKS: 5 wins

Last result: RCB won by 4 wickets (March 25, 2024)

RCB’s record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 102

Won: 48

Lost: 49

Tied: 1

Highest score: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors (April 23, 2013) - RCB won by 130 runs

Lowest score: 82 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008) - RCB lost by 140 runs

RCB vs PBKS: Most Runs Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 32, Runs: 1,030, Average: 35.51, Strike Rake: 133.76, Highest Score: 113

Chris Gayle (PBKS/RCB) - Matches: 17, Runs: 873, Average: 54.56, Strike Rake: 169.18, Highest Score: 117

AB De Villiers (RCB) - Matches: 21, Runs: 718, Average: 47.86, Strike Rake: 159.91, Highest Score: 89*

RCB vs PBKS: Most wickets YS Chahal (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.88, Average: 17.08, Best Figures: 4/25

Harshal Patel (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 16, Economy: 9.91, Average: 23.75, Best Figures: 4/34