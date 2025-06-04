RCB Victory Parade 2025 turns fatal as at least 11 reported dead during stampede-like situation at Chinnaswamy stadium

RCB Victory Parade 2025: The IPL-winning celebrations turned fatal in Bengaluru as at least 11 persons, including a child were reported dead after a stampede-like situation at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jun 2025, 07:06 PM IST
RCB Victory Parade 2025: Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers in Bengaluru.(AP)

A stampede-like situation has occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL)-winning celebration as the Rajat Patidar-led side returned to home on Wednesday. Following their win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad in the final on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Co landed amid huge fanfare in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

At least 10 people have been killed in the stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Approximately 27 people have been hospitalised, with all the six deaths reported in Bowring Hospital. Four more deaths have been confirmed in Vydehi hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rushed to the Bowring Hospital after a deadly stampede occurred near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Siddaramaiah told NDTV: "Crowd uncontrollable, we did not have time to make arrangements." 

On the stampede-like situation, Shivakumar said police couldn't do a lathi charge since it was a young crowd. “It was young vibrant crowd, we cannot use lathi,” Deputy CM Shivakumar told PTI. 

Virat Kohli speaks at Chinnaswamy Stadium

“I don't have much time, we need to wrap this up and show you the trophy so please let me talk. I am going to start off by repeating what our captain ssaid after we won the trophy. It's no more ee sala cup namde, it's ee sala cup namdu. We have done it, this is not just for the players or someomne like me who ahs been here for 18 years but for all of you, the people of this wonderful city. People who have supported RCB through all these 18 years. The trust and love you have for the team is truly special, I have never seen any fan base anywhere in the world like you. So congratulations to all of you.”

Rajat Patidar leads victory lap

  • RCB captain Rajat Patidar lifts the IPL trophy for all the fans. He asked Virat Kohli to do the honours but the former captain wants Patidar to take the centre stage. Patidar now leads the way for the victory lap across the stadium.
  • The players and Karnataka CM pose with Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar and the trophy following the victory lap. The players at the stadium make the way inside. Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are also pictured at the stadium.

RCB players reach Chinnaswamy

  • The players have finally reached Chinnaswamy stadium. The players have been called on the dias along with Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar. Meanwhile, not all the players are present during the celebrations. The likes of Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood are believed to have left for their respective national duties.

RCB players felicitated at Vidhan Soudha

  • The Rajat Patidar-led team was received by state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport. En route to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office at the Vidhana Soudha here, fans assembled on both sides of the road cheered the triumphant squad with gusto.

  • The RCB players were felicitated at the Vidhana Soudha by Karnataka CM before they headed to the Chinnaswamy stadium. Meanwhile, thousands of fans have gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

