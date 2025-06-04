RCB Victory Parade 2025 turns fatal as at least 11 reported dead during stampede-like situation at Chinnaswamy stadium

A stampede-like situation has occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL)-winning celebration as the Rajat Patidar-led side returned to home on Wednesday. Following their win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad in the final on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Co landed amid huge fanfare in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
At least 10 people have been killed in the stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Approximately 27 people have been hospitalised, with all the six deaths reported in Bowring Hospital. Four more deaths have been confirmed in Vydehi hospital.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rushed to the Bowring Hospital after a deadly stampede occurred near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Siddaramaiah told NDTV: "Crowd uncontrollable, we did not have time to make arrangements."
On the stampede-like situation, Shivakumar said police couldn't do a lathi charge since it was a young crowd. “It was young vibrant crowd, we cannot use lathi,” Deputy CM Shivakumar told PTI.
“I don't have much time, we need to wrap this up and show you the trophy so please let me talk. I am going to start off by repeating what our captain ssaid after we won the trophy. It's no more ee sala cup namde, it's ee sala cup namdu. We have done it, this is not just for the players or someomne like me who ahs been here for 18 years but for all of you, the people of this wonderful city. People who have supported RCB through all these 18 years. The trust and love you have for the team is truly special, I have never seen any fan base anywhere in the world like you. So congratulations to all of you.”
