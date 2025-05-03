RCB vs CSK; Best of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in IPL matches in Bengaluru

Rivalries shape global sporting leagues. The Manchester United vs. Liverpool rivalry in the English Premier League is one of the main reasons for the league's global popularity. Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in Spain single-handedly puts the Spanish League on the global map. Likewise, the Indian Premier League has its own share of rivalries, which played a key role in taking the game to a wider audience.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is billed as the oldest rivalry in the league, as the two sides played the inaugural match in 2008. Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians is termed the biggest rivalry, as the two sides contested many finals over the years. The crossover of the aforementioned rivalries is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings rivalry.

RCB vs CSK is shaped neither by the history nor by the supremacy. It has become a popular fixture for entirely different reasons.

A. The close geographical proximity of the two cities, Chennai and Bengaluru, adds more flavour to the fixture. Fans from both cities travel to watch the match.

B. The outweighed influence of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

This article revisits the best of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in IPL matches played between RCB and CSK at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Performance in RCB-CSK matches in Bengaluru Surprisingly, MS Dhoni has scored more runs, fifties and sixes in this fixture in Bengaluru than Virat Kohli. It may not be a surprise for the ones who are following the league since its inception. Some of the best knocks of MS Dhoni have come in Bengaluru.

RCB-CSK matches in Bengaluru Matches Runs Fifties Avg SR 4s/6s MS Dhoni vs RCB 10 401 4 100.25 184.79 29/29 Virat Kohli vs CSK 11 327 3 36.33 143.42 30/16

Best knocks of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli List of best knocks by the two greats in Bengaluru against each other

MS Dhoni smashing Dale Steyn in 2008 MS Dhoni's superstardom was taking its full shape. India had just won the 2007 T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni, and CSK paid big money to get his services. RCB signed Rahul Dravid as their icon player and had an array of superstars in the form of Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, and Jacques Kallis. Virat Kohli was not even a talking point, although the talented under-19 star led India to the ICC U19 World Cup earlier that year.

Advertisement

Overseas players were the player of the match in CSK's first 3 matches. Although Dhoni played two good knocks before CSK's away game against RCB, he wasn't the star of the show in any of those wins. And then came RCB and Dale Steyn. The CSK captain smashed 65 off 30 balls, with the highlight being the 23-run over off South African superstar Dale Steyn.

Advertisement

Kohli's maiden fifty vs CSK in Bengaluru, 2013 It took 6 years for Virat Kohli to register his maiden fifty vs. CSK on his home ground. The RCB skipper delivered in a must-win game. RCB smashed 106/2 in 8 overs in a rain-affected game. Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 56 off 29 balls. CSK were able to score only 82 runs in the chase. With the win, RCB briefly occupied the 4th place. However, it was not enough for them to qualify for the playoffs as Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped them to the fourth place the next day.

Dhoni's 49* overpowers Kohli's 73, 2014 RCB were already eliminated from the playoffs race and CSK had already advanced to the playoffs. CSK were in need of a win to secure a top-2 finish. RCB scored 154/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's 73 off 49. It was the only instance of Kohli smashing five sixes against CSK in IPL. It wasn't enough to stop CSK and MS Dhoni. Dhoni's unbeaten 49* helped CSK to win the match with 16 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Dhoni's 70* off 34 in a steep chase, 2018 MS Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu at the crease at 74/4 after 9 overs. CSK were seemingly out of the game in a steep chase of 206. The CSK captain played an innings of his life, smoking 7 sixes and just one four in his whirlwind knock.

Advertisement

Dhoni's highest IPL score in vain A similar story unfolded in 2019. CSK were reeling at 28/4 in their chase of 161 and for the 2nd consecutive year, Dhoni smashed 7 sixes at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Needing 26 runs from the final over, Dhoni was able to smash 24 off the first five balls. Dhoni failed to connect the final ball of Umesh Yadav and an accurate throw from RCB wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel to run Shardul Thakur out gave a famous one-run win for the home team. Dhoni's 84* remains as his highest IPL score.