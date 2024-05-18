Amid reports over rains likely to play a spoilsport in the most awaited match of Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, 'Bengaluru weather' is the most searched thing on Google India.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Google India shared a screenshot of it search icon where 'Bengaluru weather' was written and a screenshot of the hourly weather conditions pasted.
Google India wrote, "still here...and still refreshing da (sic)"
Here's the tweet:
Google had predicted about 80 percent chance of precipitation on 18 May, with wind hovering at a speed to 8 kmph.
Following this, netizens started to comment.
One wrote, "Still, everything depends on my and jay's script (sic)"
Another commented, "Why yours rainfall percentage is different from mine??"
Someone wrote, "Hi Google, How many hits to check the weather only for today? It will be 1st rank if I m not wrong"
"Bhagwan please aj baarish mat jaro top 2 par qualify karna he," a social media user wrote.
"Craze is unreal," another wrote.
What IMD says?
According to Met Centre Bengaluru of India Meteorological Department, the chances of rain in Bengaluru on 18 May is 61 percent, while the temperature is hovering around 28.4 degree Celsius.
What if it rains?
RCB can only pray that the rain doesn't hinder the match. Otherwise, CSK will qualify for the playoffs, and the home team will be eliminated.
