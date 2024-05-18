With the most exciting match of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings about to begin in a couple of hours, fans and cricketers are concerned about only one thing—rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Met Centre Bengaluru of the India Meteorological Department, the chances of rain in Bengaluru on 18 May are 61 per cent, while the temperature is hovering around 28.4 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department also cited that the wind speed in Bengaluru is around 5.6 per cent.

However, IMD issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall between 115-204 mm during May 18-20 in South interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All these places are close to M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is located in Bengaluru.

Currently, clouds are hovering around the M Chinnaswamy stadium and it is getting a bit gloomy now. Earlier on Saturday, it only rained in the SW - West, South, SE and northern parts of the city. But, Chinnaswamy Stadium is located in the central of the Bengaluru and till now rain have not arrived here.

What stadium authorities say? The Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has the best drainage system in the country, claims it has a subsurface aeration machine capable of pumping 10,000 liters of water per minute. It also claims it can facilitate the resumption of matches within 15 minutes after the rain stops.

What if it rains and match doesn't begin? According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a 61 per cent chance of rain on 18 May. So RCB can only hope that the rain doesn't hinder the match. Otherwise, CSK will qualify for the playoffs, eliminating the home team.

Where does RCB stands in IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to defeat Chennai Super Kings by at least 18 runs or within 18.1 overs if the first innings score is 200 runs.

Points wise, RCB have played 13 matches and have 12 points with a NRR of +0.387, while CSK have played 13 matches and have 14 points with a NRR of +0.587.

Before that, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs. While both CSK and RCB are trying their luck. It will be interesting to see, who wins – franchise or rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

