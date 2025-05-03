RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 head to head: How many wins do Chennai Super Kings have in Bengaluru? Who has scored the most runs?

Two arch rivals will meet once again in the Indian Premier League as high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Match 52, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium later today.
This Super saturday match is the perfect opportunity for both teams to effect the battle for the playoff spot.
While RCB have a golden opportunity to secure a place in the next round, CSK, who are already out of IPL 2025, will look to spoil the party for their arch rivals in front of their own fans in Bengaluru.
The two teams have met each other 34 times in the history of the IPL and the embattled visiting side have a significant upper hand.
However, the last time the two teams met each other, earlier in IPL 2025 in Chennai, it was RCB who ran out comfortable winners by 50 runs.
RCB also beat CSK the last time the two teams met at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, in IPL 2024, as the hosts won that encounter by 27 runs.
That match in IPL 2024 sealed RCB's place in last year's playoffs at the expense of their arch rivals. Could they pull of an encore again later today?
Let us take a look at some key numbers ahead of today's blockbuster game.
Total matches played: 35
RCB wins: 12
CSK wins: 21
No Result: 1
Last result: RCB won by 50 Runs (March 28, 2025)
Matches played: 11
RCB won: 5
CSK won: 5
No Result: 1
Last result: RCB won by 27 runs (May 18, 2024)
Played: 95
Won: 44
Lost: 46
Tied: 1
No Result: 4
Highest Score: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors (April 23, 2013) - RCB won by 130 runs
Lowest Score: 82 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008) - KKR won by 140 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) - Innings: 34, Runs: 1,098, Average: 36.60, Strike Rate: 125.34, Highest Score: 90*
MS Dhoni (CSK) - Innings: 31, Runs: 806, Average; 40.30, Strike Rate: 147.34, Highest Score: 84*
Suresh Raina (CSK) - Innings: 26, Runs: 710, Average: 35.50, Strike Rate: 135.49, Highest Score: 94*
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Innings: 21, Wickets: 18, Economy Rate: 7.46, Strike Rate: 27.38, Best Figures: 3/13
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 17, Economy Rate: 7.96, Strike Rate: 24.29, Best Figures: 3/24
Albie Morkel (CSK) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 7.84, Strike Rate: 22.06, Best Figures: 4/32
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.